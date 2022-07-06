The long-awaited release date for God Of War Ragnarök has finally been confirmed by Sony. The dad- sim sequel from Santa Monica Studio will be released on November 9 this year.



In a tweet sent from the official Sony account, the release date was set, along with a link to further information, confirming the game launches for both Play Station 4 and 5.

“We’re thrilled be able to share our release date and the brand-new God of War Ragnarök: Father and Son CG Trailer,” says the Santa Monica Studio statement, describing God of War fans as “eagerly awaiting news.”

This is, of course, rather underplaying the reality of the situation, where the developers have been receiving unnerving harassment from such “fans,” including being sent of photographs of genitals.

The game’s c inematics producer, Estelle Tigani, had to tweet out a request for people stop doing such things last week after individuals were somehow of the belief that doing so might force a release date announcement.

Today’s news is accompanied by a new CG trailer for the game, which of course doesn’t represent how it’ll actually look, but gives a nice taste.

This somewhat confirms a Bloomberg report from last month, which suggested rumors that the game would slip to 2023 were false and that it would hit November 2022.

It’s really quite extraordinary that just the release date for a game can generate this much attention and noise, especially given how unreliable such dates almost always are. Clearly, Sony is pretty convinced by this one, having waited so long to be sure, but who knows what might happen over the next four months. S lips remain extremely possible.

For those who still haven’t learned the lesson that you should never, ever pre-order games, that can be done beginning July 15. The PlayStation Blog hosts the following video of an “unboxing” of the game, along with details of the increasingly expensive ways you can buy it.

So there we are. Four months to wait, unless something goes wrong.





