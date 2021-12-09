The best Star Trek games are adventure games, and one of the best makers of adventure games was the original Telltale Games. Tonight at T he G ame A wards, Dramatic Labs, a studio made up of over 20 ex-Telltale folks, announced Star Trek: Resurgence, an interactive narrative adventure set just after The Next Generation feature films. Set phasers to incredibly interesting, which isn’t a phaser setting, I know.

Star Trek: Resurgence casts players of two members of the crew of the U.S.S. Resolute as they attempt to uncover the mystery of two alien species on the brink of war. Players will become First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz as they pilot shuttles, shoot phasers, scan stuff with tricorders, and work their way through a branching narrative with important decisions to make, as one would expect from former Telltale folks.

As a lifelong Star Trek fan, I welcome any new interactive entertainment based on the series, but especially those leaning towards the adventure side of things. Dialogue choices with a side of exploration are perfect for exploring the themes of Star Trek. Give me something well-written and cerebral and I’m happy.

Though Star Trek: Resurgence stars a completely original cast, the time period it’s set in means there are plenty of possibilities for cameos. In the trailer, you can someone doing their best Leonard Nimoy impression, which feels a bit like blasphemy but I can take it. The game’s official webpage promises more fan favorites will be showing up. Just don’t expect to see Commander Data, as he is very, very dead at this point in the Star Trek timeline. Poor guy.

Star Trek: Resurgence is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Game Store in the spring of 2022.

