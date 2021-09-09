After nailing Spider-Man, Insomniac Games’ next superhero challenge will be X-Men’s Wolvernine, Sony revealed today during its PS5 showcase. The Superhero fad might be winding down in Hollywood, but it’s currently in full swing on the gaming side.

We only got a short teaser and no release date (unlike the next Spider-Man game, which Insomniac is also making) for Marvel’s Wolverine, but we did get the grizzly remains of a bar room brawl and the claws because always the claws:

Here’s what Insomniac’s Ryan Schneider wrote about the game over on the PlayStation Blog:

Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac. In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.

Insomniac established its superhero bonafides with Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 in 2018. It then followed it up with the shorter but narratively more impressive Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5 last year. The biggest thing the developers nailed in both games was the moment-to-moment feel of web- slinging through New York’s skyline. Hopefully Insomniac is able to give its X-Men game a similarly defining feel.

The studio, which Sony bought in 2019, also put out a Spider-Man remaster last year , and launched Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart just this past spring. Insomniac’s been extremely busy, in other words. It also means that Marvel’s Wolverine is probably still a long ways off.