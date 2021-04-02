LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed Again, Dammit

Screenshot : TT Games / Lucasfilm

Well, this sucks: TT Games announced today that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will not be released in Spring 2021 as planned. It has been delayed. Again. And this time we don’t have a new release date or window.

“All of us at TT Games are working hard to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best -ever Lego game—but we’re going to need more time to do it,” TT Games wrote in a tweet today. “We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible.”

First revealed back in June 2019, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will retell the complete Star Wars saga, from Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker, in LEGO form. It will contain basically every character you can imagine from the popular sci-fi universe, including my personal favorite Yaddle.

Since being announced it’s been delayed once already and now a second time. While I understand video games are hard to make and even harder now during the era of covid-19, I’m still very sad about this delay. I want to play as Yaddle! I want to play through (most) of the Star Wars films!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will (eventually) release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

