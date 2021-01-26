Holy Crap, Babu Frik Is Playable In The Next Lego Star Wars Game

Photo : Disney

The Rise of Skywalker was a freaking nightmare, but it had one bright spot: a tiny Anzellan droidsmith named Babu Frik. And now the cute little guy will be making the jump to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga when it launches later this year.

“I think fans of the new trilogy will be pleased to hear that Babu Frik is making an appearance as a playable character ,” Dawn McDiarmid, lead hub designer at Traveller’s Tales, said in the latest issue of OPM UK. “He is possibly one of the cutest things I have ever seen.”

It’s rumored that Babu Frik so endeared himself to Steven Spielberg that, after an early screening, the legendary director asked about the character’s fate when he wasn’t present in the film’s finale. It turns out Frik was originally meant to die during the destruction of his home planet until he was digitally inserted into a later scene. If only the rest of the movie’s problems could be fixed so easily.

Apologies to fellow Kotaku writer Zack Zwiezen, but Yaddle is old news. A playable Babu Frik is game-changing. Now all Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga needs to do is include Glup Shitto to become the greatest Star Wars game of all time.