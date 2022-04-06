Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is exactly what it says on the tin. The open-world action game is TT Games’ latest entry in the Lego Star Wars series, and it’s pure nostalgia for anyone who grew up watching the Star Wars movies. It’s reviewed very well for being faithful to the movies ahumorous, and our review called it “the best-looking Lego game ever made.” (Though it’s worth noting that those loving details were allegedly made under crunch conditions.)

The game is an ambitious adaptation that encompasses the entire Star Wars mainline saga, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker. It also includes a ton of side characters who had relatively little screen time in the movies. However, the sheer scale of its ambition also meant that the game was subject to several delays since it was originally announced in June 2019.

As of the time of writing, The Skywalker Saga has a little over 3,000 reviews on Steam, that average to a “Very Positive” rating. Many of them are incredibly enthused about the lore-specific details that the developers put into The Skywalker Saga. Some of them also seem (jokingly, I hope) horny for the Lego characters in the game. When I laid eyes on “its so epic and the padmussy and sarlussy got me acting UNWISE,” I had to Google what the heck a “sarlussy” was. Apparently, the Sarlaccs have more sex appeal than I initially assumed.

More sincere (and less horny) reviews praised the developers for their thorough attention to detail, and some say that it’s the best Lego Star Wars game yet made. Others remarked on the quality of the voice acting, which features several actors from the prequel movies.



The negative reviews were unimpressed by how empty the open world felt. Others panned the length of the game, since the missions felt relatively short compared to those in previous entries. The Lego game’s combat seemed “easy,” and players felt that there should have been more puzzles.

Here, as told by Steam reviews, is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

