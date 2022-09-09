Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga contained a mind-bogglingly epic amount of content and characters from all of the nine, main Star Wars films. Yet, there’s always more Star Wars out there. So, TT Games is adding even more characters to the game via DLC announced at D23 today.



Released back in April, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the latest and biggest Lego game from TT Games. It contains basically every character and ship from the main films. (There are a few missing, but only weirdos like me would notice.) Following numerous delays and allegations of crunch, Skywalker Saga was released to rave reviews from both critics and fans. Personally, it’s probably my favorite Star Wars game ever made and has a chance of being my Game of the Year for 2022.

According to Disney, six new character packs are coming to the game via a newly announced “Galactic Edition” which will also include all the previously released character packs. These new packs will include characters from the upcoming Andor show and the Obi-Wan Kenobi solo spin-off series, like Reva.

That new version of the game will be out on November 1 on all platforms. No price was announced for this new edition of the popular Lego game.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came out on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. So, if it ended up on your backlog for some unfathomable reason and you’re planning to return to it after being away for a few months (or maybe you haven’t played it at all yet?) we have some tips and tricks you can check out.

Also, if you want to read about a deadly, haunted droid from the old Star Wars EU that snuck its way into this supposedly family-friendly game, well don’t worry, we wrote up a whole blog about that, to o.



