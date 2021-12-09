Steelrising got a new trailer tonight during The Game Awards 2021, showing off its wild mix of robots and an 18th century France. The game is coming out next year to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.



The game is set in Paris during the French Revolution in 1789. However, things are a bit different in this world. The whole city is under siege by the mad king Louis XVI and his army of deadly steampunk-era robots. So the people need a hero—one that also happens to be a steampunk robot but still a good one. His name is Aegis and according to the developers behind the game, he is an “engineering marvel” and will “change the course of history.” Mainly by killing robots and saving Paris from the bad king.



Steelrising was first revealed earlier this year and is being developed by Spiders, the same studio behind Greedfall and Technomancer. It’s a third-person action RPG that has been running playtests this year. Its most recent one was December 2.

The devs behind the game are planning to create a video series where they’ll answer players’ questions about the upcoming action RPG. If you have one or two, feel free to send it over to Spiders. I have questions about how the king of France during the 1700s had a robot army. But that might be a spoiler for the game.

Steelrising joins a small list of games that are launching only on next-gen consoles. Most games, even some big first-party titles like Horizon: Forbidden West, are still launching across multiple generations of consoles. The list of truly next-gen titles is surprisingly short, even over a year after the new consoles have launched. It doesn’t help that they are still, this far out, hard to get for most folks as bots and scalpers continue to scrape up consoles the moment they hit websites like Amazon.

