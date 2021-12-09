It might not be the Silent Hill announcement that fans have been waiting for, but the trailer for Slitterhead revealed at The Game Awards looks just as spooky and dreadful as its spiritual successor.

In the trailer, an unsuspecting man is mauled by a woman who shapeshifts into some sort of eldritch horror of a creature before rock music hits and the splatterhouse carnage begins.

Advertisement

Slitterhead appears to be less of a psychological horror game like Silent Hill and more of a high-octane action game. Cops are getting dissected left and right by bony crawly spider-like dudes. But apparently, you aren’t entirely defenseless like the hapless coppers in the early part of the trailer.

At one point in the trailer, a person wearing a mask is seen squaring off against a similar spider-like creature that un-alived those cops from earlier in a telephone wire-infested place that would give Neon Genesis Evangelion an inferiority complex. And another person wearing a similar mask blood-bends themselves a sword of some kind which seems to be doing the job taking out these mysterious creatures. I guess that goes to show you that wearing a mask is essential not only in the real world but also for doing crafting magical weapons to take on demonic creatures in Slittherhead as well.

Silent Hill creative director Keiichiro Toyama and Bokeh Game Studio’s Slitterhead looks like it’s shaping up to be a fun splatterhouse survival game based on the vibes of the CGI trailer. The game’s music is also by Akira Yamaoka, who I might have to add to my Spotify playlist.

Slitterhead didn’t reveal a release date, so we’ll have to feast on this trailer for the time being just like that nice lady did at the end of the trailer before she un-Junji Ito’d her face.

G/O Media may get a commission save 90% The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle Learn everything forever

Improve yourself in the new year (and new years to come) with this unbelievable deal on a lifetime pass to classes. Includes everything from blockchain to Rosetta Stone. Buy for $179 at StackSocial



