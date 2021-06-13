Suikoden Spiritual Successor’s Graphics Really Pop

Gif : Rabbit & Bear Studios

Microsoft’s E3 2021 showcase gave us a new look at Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, probably one of the most anticipated console-style JRPGs in the works right now. It looks gorgeous as ever, and you can definitely see the influence from Suikoden, the classic Konami RPG franchise that inspired a legion of fans to make Eiyuden Chronicle a Kickstarter phenomenon.



Advertisement

And it is a phenomenon, raising over $4.5 million to date. There’s good reason for the excitement, as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’ development team, united under new devhouse Rabbit & Bear Studios, includes core members of the classic Suikoden team. These include Yoshitaka Murayama (game design, scenario writing), Junko Kawano (illustration and character design), Junichi Murakami (producer, art director), and Osamu Komuta (director). And on music they’ve got Motoi Sakuraba (needs no introduction to RPG fans) and Michiko Naruke of the first four Wild ARMs games.

Here’s the latest trailer from Microsoft’s E3 2021 event:

One look at the game and you’ll instantly recognize all the Suikoden influence, particularly in the distinctive character designs and the unusual diagonal-perspective battle camera. But Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’s visuals pop far more than those of any actual Suikoden game thanks to a gorgeous combination of real-time 3D backgrounds and detailed, hand-drawn sprites for the characters. The game uses the Unity engine, so it shouldn’t be overly taxing on a half-decent console or PC.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the trailer is the brief ending segment, which reveals a whole new game that will come out before the 2023-targeted Hundred Heroes.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is apparently some manner of action-RPG with town building-mechanics. In fact, the Steam page is already up, and it provides a few details:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a town-building action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle. It weaves together the pre-war tales of various characters who will eventually become your companions in the Eiyuden Chronicle. The game will introduce a portion of Eiyuden Chronicle’s cast of characters in an original story with thrilling action and engaging town-building elements.

It concludes by suggesting that Rising players can unlock certain bonuses in Hundred Heroes. You’ll have plenty of time to get to Rising, as it’s due in 2022, a year or so ahead of the main course. Lookin’ yummy.



