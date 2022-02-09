Fire Emblem: Three Houses is coming back, this time as the frenetic hack-and-slash game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The Musou-style game arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.

Here’s the trailer:

Revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct, Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude will fight new battles set in the same world as Three Houses, but with real-time action taking the place of turn-based tactical combat.

It’s a formula that worked well for 2017's Fire Emblem Warriors, but will hopefully be even better this time around, since the game won’t also need to be playable on 3DS. Dynasty Warrior-like spin-offs have come a long way in recent years. Last year’s Persona 5 Strikers was exceptional, for example.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is also one of the best games in the Fire Emblem series, so it’s ripe for the musou treatment, at least in a world where we don’t immediately get a direct sequel. Three Houses is great in part because of its detailed character interactions and relationship progression, but also tea time. Three Hopes better also have tea time.