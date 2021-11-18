One of the most interesting-looking games announced in 2021 was Pragmata. The debut trailer was so baffling that some mistook it for a Hideo Kojima production. That is not a bad thing! Pragmata was supposed to be out in 2022, but today, Capcom announced that the game has been pushed back to 2023.

“Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023,” reads the official Capcom announcement. “In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.”

Capcom also released a short teaser, with a “sorry” note.



Pragmata is set on the Earth’s Moon in a dystopian future . There is an astronaut, a cyborg cat hologram, and a little girl who doesn’t need a spacesuit. Plus, it’s got all the ray-tracing new next-gen consoles could want.



In Capcom’s annual report, the company’s development division head Yoichi Egawa talked briefly about the upcoming game, saying, “Most recently, we announced the action adventure title Pragmata for the new generation of consoles, and we are making steady progress on its development.”

One reason why the game looks so different from other Capcom titles is that it’s the brainchild of new development staff. “Newly hired young employees are given the chance to acquire know-how and skills through hands-on experience in the field as they are assigned to the development of popular IPs and major titles,” Egawa added. “Pragmata is just one such endeavor for our young employees.”



The delay will probably get some fans to worry that Pragmata will vanish into the ether like the unreleased, missing-in-action PS4 exclusive Deep Down. Hopefully that won’t be the case with this game .



Pragmata will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2023. Expect more baffling trailers before then!





