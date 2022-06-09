PlayStation Direct was recently (and inadvertently, it seems) updated with information on The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the original Naughty Dog adventure game coming to PlayStation 5 on September 2 and PC at a later date. Everything is gone now, but the internet never forgets.



Here’s what the website had to say before the page was removed, courtesy of ResetEra:

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation®5. Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat. The Last of Us™ Part I Firefly Edition includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story (PS5™) and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind; limited edition SteelBook® display case; The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 - #4 comics reprint with new cover art; and early in-game unlocks.

Advertisement

The original The Last of Us launched on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013. Naughty Dog was already an accomplished studio at the time, but the post-apocalyptic story of an unlikely pair of survivors navigating a world ravaged by a zombie-like fungal infection further established them as the jewel in Sony’s crown of cinematic developers.

The single game soon became a franchise, spawning a side story about main character Ellie’s past , a 2014 remaster on PlayStation 4, a 2020 sequel for the same console, and a live-action HBO drama starring The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal set to premiere sometime next year.

The Last of Us Part 1 apparently sprung to life at Sony subsidiary Visual Arts Service Group before PlayStation moved the project back to the first-party developers at Naughty Dog over a lack of resources, according to a Bloomberg report from April 2021.

It’s unclear when PlayStation was planning to officially reveal The Last of Us Part 1, but smart bets lie with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest kick-off later today. Stay tuned.