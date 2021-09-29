Deta ils about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games’ webslinging sequel first revealed during the September PlayStation showcase, are still scarce. However, Marvel Entertainment’s creative vice president Bill Rosemann gave us a juicy morsel to chew on: the superhero game will kind of feel like Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

In the latest episode of the podcast This Week in Marvel, Rosemann sat down with hosts Lorraine Cink and Ryan “Agent M” Penagos to briefly discuss Insomniac Games’ two in-development projects: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine. In talking about the webhead, Rosemann compared Spider-Man 2 to The Empire Strikes Back, saying that the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man will be a “darker” experience than the original.

“I can say the story very much continues and picks up from Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” Rosemann said. “I don’t want to reveal too much, but it’s the next big chapter. There are a lot of threads, a lot of characters that were in the first two games that you’ll see [again] here. So, yeah, it’s Miles, it’s Peter, it’s Venom, it’s a mysterious voice. It’s everything you love but more. And I would say if the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire [Strikes Back]. It gets a little darker.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is absolutely no walk in the park, especially later in the game when shit really goes down. Still, Spider-Man struck a slightly lighter tone than last year’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales expansion.

But upon viewing the reveal trailer multiple times, it’s pretty evident that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be grittier than the previous entries, particularly due to the appearance of Eddie Brock and Venom. I mean, just look at this foggy-ass New York City street our webslingers are fighting on. If that’s not gritty, then I don’t know what is.

Rosemann also gave us a not-really-an-update update on Insomniac’s other game, Marvel’s Wolverine. He said the team will “eventually reveal” its targeted release date and that fans should hit up its teaser trailer again.



“Yes, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as the trailer said, [releases in] 2023,” Rosemann said. “We will eventually reveal when [Marvel’s] Wolverine is aimed to launch. I would say, for more, man, go back and study those trailers. They’re packed. They’re packed with little details and Easter eggs. Follow Insomniac Games on Twitter. Follow PlayStation, follow Marvel Games. We will be releasing more information when we can and when it’s ready.”



While there’s no confirmed release date or window for Marvel’s Wolverine just yet, we at least know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023. In the meantime, you can check out Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Game Pass, but don’t expect Spider-Man to join that game’s roster anytime soon.

