Today during the PlayStation Showcase, Sony and Insomniac released the first trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man 2 for PS5. It’s out in 2023.

In the trailer, we see Peter and Miles working together to beat up some random criminals. They do some cool moves together, showing that the pair are in fact a team after the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Will you be able to switch between them as you play? I would love that!)

Advertisement

Also in the trailer, we get a glimpse of Venom. Spoil ers for folks who have yet to play Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, but Venom was teased at the end of that game. So while it’s not shocking to see the big, bad symbiote appear in this teaser, it’s still a nice pop of excitement for Spidey fans.

As for that other voice, it sounds like it could be Kraven the Hunter, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. What has been confirmed is the release date and if you were hoping to play the next big console Spider-Man game soon.. well, I got some bad news. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t be out until 2023. That’s a long way from now. But hopefully, this also means that the devs working on the game will be able to have a healthy work-life balance. One can hope!