Nintendo just announced what’s basically a sequel to the best-selling Wii game of all time, Wii Sports, only this time for the Nintendo Switch. And this latest edition is called...Nintendo Switch Sports.



The premise is exactly the same as in prior entries: a cruisy resort will play host to a number of simple, casual sports events your Mii can take part in, either solo or in multiplayer, and the whole thing is accompanied by some nice chill music.

There’s even the return of weird peripherals/attachments, with the physical version of the game including the same Joy-Con leg strap that came with Ring Fit Adventure that will let you perform real-life kicks in parts of the game’s soccer segment.

While the original Wii Sports was famous for its focus living-room multiplayer, Nintendo Switch Sports looks like it’ll have a major focus on online play too. All sports event will have online functionality, either with friends or online randos. The footage shows a huge group of 16 competitors bowling at once, and promises online ranking features too.

If you want a taster, an online play test is going to take place February 18-20, featuring bowling, tenni s, and chambara, which is the combat event where you whap your foe with a stick.

Nintendo Switch Sports is out on April 29, with an update coming later that will allow more functionality for the soccer games. Another update coming after that will add golfing to the mix, which was one of the most popular events (and possibly the safest for TVs) in the original Wii Sports.

Here’s the trailer: