A Quiet Place, the excellent horror/sci-fi movie series about a blind alien invasion, is being turned into a video game by iLLOGIKA, a Canadian studio made up of former Behaviour Interactive, Eidos Montréal and Ubisoft developers.



Saber Interactive announced earlier today that they will be publishing, with a tentative release date pencilled in for sometime in 2022. And that’s all we’ve got! No trailer, no gameplay description, not even any concept art. Though given the popularity of the films, and the clear and obvious ways they can be turned into a video game, maybe they didn’t need to share any of that stuff yet .

If you’ve never seen them, the Quiet Place movies are about an alien invasion of Earth, only this time the aliens are blind (good!) but also have supernatural hearing (bad!). Nearly everyone on the planet is hunted down and killed by these monsters, with the exception of a handful of survivors who have learned to live very, very quietly.

Surely a game set in the Quiet Place universe would be taking a very close look at what Alien Isolation did right (and wrong), given that game’s enduring popularity and lack of any real successor, spiritual or otherwise. A game where you’re playing as one of these survivors, having to watch every step and action you make, conscious of how much noise you’re making vs whatever task you need to complete...pretty much everything that worked in Creative Assembly’s classic could work here, only without creepy robots getting in your way.

The official announcement is here, though it’s as light on information as the game’s website is, the only line suggesting anything at all being Hervé Sliwa, Creative Director at iLLOGIKA, saying “The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they’ve never felt before.”