So, It's Been A Year, Huh

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the growing outbreak of covid-19 a pandemic. In the year since, over 120 million people have been infected by the virus worldwide, and 2.5 million people have died because of covid-19. Life has forever been changed. We wear masks. Avoid crowds. Businesses have shut down, and many won’t reopen. And while the vaccine has brought hope to a planet drowning in fear and anxiety, it can’t fix what’s already happened .

Through all of this, video games still came out, and we still played them. At times, working for a website dedicated to games felt like a blessing. My life would often consist of me playing a new game, writing about it, and then playing another game. It was a nice way to keep my brain distracted and escape from the pandemic. But it was also hard some days to give a shit about gaming. We watched developers struggle, watched readers suffer as they lost their jobs, or worse, family members. And through all of this, I was supposed to care about some new consoles or a Call of Duty update. It wasn’t easy. Nothing in 2020 was easy.

But Kotaku persevered. We wrote about the virus, how it affected us, how it changed the world of gaming, how it shut down conventions, and how it destroyed so many things. While I’m not naïve enough to believe that we made some big difference, I do think that we, in our own little way, helped. Maybe we made you laugh. Maybe we helped you find a game you could escape to. Or maybe we provided someone a way to share their story, to be heard. And while that won’t cure covid-19, it helped. Or at least I hope it did.

With that in mind, let’s take a brief tour of some of the stories and events that shaped this very strange year.

February 2020

March 2020

April 2020

May 2020



June 2020

July 2020

August 2020

Through all of this, we had the slow news drip of next-gen consoles. In late August, Sony wanted to remind everyone that the PS5 was still coming in 2020

We offered a different plan: Delay next-gen machines.

September 2020

In early September, covid-19 found its way into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. The remake of the first two classic games in the series contained a level set in a school. But the school was closed because of covid-19

The remake of the first two classic games in the series contained a level set in a school. Later in the month, No More Heroes 3 was delayed due to covid-19. It was planned to release in 2020 but slipped into 2021 following “ unforeseen delays in development

October 2020

Hatsune Miku pitched in to help stop the spread of covid-19 in Japan.

With most big Hollywood films delayed, movies that would never normally lead the box office did just that. A Demon Slayer feature in Japan

November 2020

December 2020

January 2021

Early this year, Razer announced and showed off a new, fancy mask . Yes, it has RGB lights on it

. On January 14, Universal Studio Japan delayed the opening of Super Nintendo World again. This was because of a new state of emergency declared in Osaka

February 2021

Image : Comic-Con

March 2021

To kick off this month, Comic-Con 2021 was canceled. Officially, the show has only been “postponed” until 2022

Officially, the show During a digital live stream event announcing new updates for its games, Paradox Interactive also announced a new...digital live event. This event, PDXCON Remixed

And there we go. 12 months of news. It was mostly bad news. Sadly, though we have hit a big milestone, covid-19 isn’t going away. While countries are rolling out the vaccine quickly, people are still dying all around the world.



But hopefully, as the vaccine is administered to more people, we will see life start to return to some semblance of normality. I really hope I don’t have to put together another round-up of yet another year of covid-19 coverage in 2021.