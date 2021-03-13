Paradox Interactive Announces A New Digital Event During A Digital Event

Paradox Interactive’s annual fan event, PDXCON, is going digital this year. This announcement came today during PDX Insider, a different digital event.
Due to covid-19, PDXCON is going digital. The new event is officially called PDXCON Remixed. PDXCON is an annual fan showcase that Paradox Interactive has been hosting since 2017. They usually announce some big games, new updates to existing games, and tease future announcements
This new version, announced today during a different digital event, will run from May 21 to May 23. Paradox Interactive says folks can expect panels, game announcements, and other news. But it will all be streamed online, just like everything else these days. PDXCON Remixed will be free and you can sign up here.
Paradox says it will reveal a new Paradox Development Studio game during the event.
It’s a bit odd to announce a digital event during a digital event, which was something that Paradox CMO Daniel Goldberg joked about on Twitter. But PDX Insider wasn’t just a showcase held to announce a different event. During the hour-long stream, Paradox also announced some other things.
- Crusader Kings III’s first DLC is out next week. You can read more bout it here.
- Surviving Mars is getting more content. Paradox has brought on a new developer to keep working on the game. A free update will launch on March 15 focused on tourism. And later this year the game will get a full-feature new expansion.
- The Stellaris expansion, Nemesis, will hit PC on April 15. Meanwhile, the console version of the game will get a new alien species, Lithoids, on March 25.
- Empire of Sin is headed to Xbox Game Pass on March 18.
DISCUSSION
