Paradox Interactive Announces A New Digital Event During A Digital Event

Paradox Interactive’s annual fan event, PDXCON, is going digital this year. This announcement came today during PDX Insider, a different digital event.

Due to covid-19, PDXCON is going digital. The new event is officially called PDXCON Remixed. PDXCON is an annual fan showcase that Paradox Interactive has been hosting since 2017. They usually announce some big games, new updates to existing games, and tease future announcements

This new version, announced today during a different digital event, will run from May 21 to May 23. Paradox Interactive says folks can expect panels, game announcements, and other news. But it will all be streamed online, just like everything else these days. PDXCON Remixed will be free and you can sign up here.

Paradox says it will reveal a new Paradox Development Studio game during the event.

It’s a bit odd to announce a digital event during a digital event, which was something that Paradox CMO Daniel Goldberg joked about on Twitter. But PDX Insider wasn’t just a showcase held to announce a different event . During the hour-long stream, Paradox also announced so me other things.

