Crusader Kings III's First DLC Is Viking-Themed, Releases March 16

Image : Paradox Interactive

Crusader Kings III, one of the best games released last year, is getting its first DLC. And you don’t have to wait long, it released in three days on March 16.



Advertisement

This new DLC, The Northern Lords Flavor Pack, was announced during Paradox Interactive’s PDX Insider video showcase. According to Paradox, this new DLC is Norse-themed and will bring new music, art, 3D models, events, and decisions.

Here’s an in-depth look at the new DLC.

While this all sounds great, be aware this isn’t a big, new expansion. This is instead a smaller, more focused DLC. It releases on Tuesday, March 16 on PC.

.

Related Stories