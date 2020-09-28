Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Crusader Kings III Patches Are Already Works Of Art

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:crusader kings III
crusader kings IIIcrusader kingsparadox interactivepckotaku core
Save
Illustration for article titled iCrusader Kings III/i Patches Are Already Works Of Art
Illustration: Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings II had the best patches, so its sequel Crusader Kings III has a lot to live up to. It’s off to a good start though, with its first update today full of welcome changes both big and small.

Advertisement

Here, for your pleasure, are some highlights:

You can no longer attempt to find dead people’s secrets

You can no longer be tortured to confess a secret you don’t know

You can no longer remove your vassal’s guardians all nilly willy

You can no longer lose a friend you didn’t have

You will no longer be stressed out if a spouse you dislike dies

The Pope can no longer publicly accept cannibalism

Svend II of Denmark now spawns as either bisexual or heterosexual

Sneaky people will now wear sneaky clothes

Children can no longer start a literalist debate

I love this game so much.

A couple of things in particular are worth pointing out though. Firstly, anyone dabbling in the dark arts can now hold the “Dark Rite” event, which hasn’t been working since launch, and secondly there are now more things for modders to play with, which is always nice.

Advertisement

Also, if you decide to read the full list and don’t really know what all these changes may actually mean, there’s a handy explainer on the game’s Reddit, which turns:

Discouraged the AI from doing naval invasions when land invasions are feasible

Into:

The AI should no longer decide in the middle of a war that a boat trip would be fun when the wargoal is like a kilometer away by land

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)
Apple Watch Series 6 Is Already $15 Off
Apple Watch Series 6 Is Already $15 Off

MORE CRUSADER KINGS III:

Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

37 Counter-Strike Coaches Banned For Cheating

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Today’s Xbox Series X Previews Revealed Mostly Good News

Comic-Con Was Cancelled, So Let's Remember The Good Times

DISCUSSION