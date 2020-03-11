Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
E3 2020 Cancelled

Jason Schreier
The biggest show in video games is skipping a year. E3 2020 is cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus that is currently spreading across the globe, the organizers of the conference said today.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry—our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners—we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles,” the Entertainment Software Association, the video game lobbyist group that runs the trade show, said in a statement today.

The ESA added that it will be looking “to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.”

