Another Tokyo Arcade Is Closing Due To Covid-19

Screenshot : ThrowBack Tokyo

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

This has been a bad year for Tokyo arcades. The one-two punch of the global pandemic and Japan’s travel ban has meant few customers, squeezing the industry’s bottom line. Landmark Tokyo arcades are shutting. Add Arcade Playland Carnival in Shinjuku to that list.



Advertisement

Unfortunately.

The arcade’s official Twitter account announced that on November 29, the game center is closing due to the impact of the novel coronavirus. Located in Kabukicho, A rcade Playland Carnival opened in 1985. According to Mainichi, it has around 160 arcade cabinets, and another 120 large, prize game cabinets.

Advertisement

This news comes as Sega, an industry titan, announced the sale of its arcade business.

The arcade thanked customers for their years of patronage. Have a look at a walkthrough of the arcade in the clip below.