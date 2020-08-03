Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Akihabara Will Look Different After This Arcade Closes

Brian Ashcraft
Image: Sega
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
The Sega Akihabara 2nd arcade, which was formerly known as Akihabara Gigo, is closing at the end of the month because 2020 sucks. 

The arcade, a short two-minute walk from Akihabara Station, is famous for its Sega-emblazoned escalators and is an area landmark.

The official notice states that the arcade’s last day of operation is August 30 and thanks customers for their patronage.

An official reason why the arcade is closing is not given on the notice, but as Excite points out, the arcade did temporarily shutter when Japan declared a state of emergency due to covid. It did reopen on June 12.

To be honest, Sega Akihabara 2nd may not the best Sega arcade in Akihabara, but it’s one with a 17-history and a truly striking exterior that will change the neighborhood’s visual landscape. Online, people have been sharing their memories. This arcade will sorely be missed.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

