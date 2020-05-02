Memorial Statues Honoring Soldier Voice Actor Rick May Appear In Team Fortress 2

One of the statues in TF2. Screenshot : Valve ( WormsCrazyGolf

Valve has updated Team Fortress 2 and added memorial statues featuring the Soldier as a tribute to Rick May, who died last month.



May, who voiced the Soldier in Team Fortress 2, passed away on Apri 13 due to complications involving COVID-19 after recovering from a stroke. He was 79 years old. He had voiced the Soldier not only in the game but in multiple TF shorts.

The statues in Team Fortress 2 will remain up throughout the month of May in honor of the voice actor. If players approach these statues and stand near them for a bit, they will hear some Soldier voice lines.

Rick May voiced other video game characters, including Andross in Star Fox and Dr. M in Sly 3.