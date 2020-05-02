Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Memorial Statues Honoring Soldier Voice Actor Rick May Appear In Team Fortress 2

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:team fortress 2
team fortress 2Rick MayVoice ActorsRIPTributeValveNewsTF2Kotakucore
One of the statues in TF2.
Screenshot: Valve (WormsCrazyGolf)

Valve has updated Team Fortress 2 and added memorial statues featuring the Soldier as a tribute to Rick May, who died last month.

May, who voiced the Soldier in Team Fortress 2, passed away on Apri 13 due to complications involving COVID-19 after recovering from a stroke. He was 79 years old. He had voiced the Soldier not only in the game but in multiple TF shorts.

The statues in Team Fortress 2 will remain up throughout the month of May in honor of the voice actor. If players approach these statues and stand near them for a bit, they will hear some Soldier voice lines.

Rick May voiced other video game characters, including Andross in Star Fox and Dr. M in Sly 3.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

