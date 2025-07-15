Cyberpunk 2077's New Patch May Fix One Of The Game's Biggest Annoyances Five Years Later

CD Projekt Red is hosting a live stream tomorrow, July 16, to talk about the next update to Cyberpunk 2077. While the main team is working on the upcoming sequel, Virtuos is co-developing further updates on the original RPG because the studio can’t quite seem to let it go completely. I’m not complaining, however, because it looks like the teams might finally be fixing one of the worst things about Cyberpunk 2077: driving cars.

The stream itself isn’t until tomorrow, but CD Projekt Red also released a video of the game running on Mac. The port will launch on July 17, but this early footage may be running the 2.3 update already, because fans have taken note of what might be an autopilot icon when V gets behind the wheel. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had a similar function when you rode your horse, allowing you to trot along to your destination without having to move your character yourself. If Cyberpunk 2077 got a similar feature, it would actually be a genuine improvement to the game because its cars handle like they’re hydroplaning. Motorcycles run well enough, though. However, sometimes the plot requires you to drive a car for races and high-speed chases, and that shit sucked. So if I can click in the left thumb stick and have the car drive itself, that would rock, actually.

While that’s all speculation, some details about the 2.3 update seem to have leaked. The Verge confirmed the patch will launch alongside the Mac version on Thursday, but also stated that it will include “additional cars and new photo mode features.” The cars I can take or leave, but I’m down for another set of photoshoots around Night City. God knows Kotaku needs more photos of my bald, bearded, gay V on the front page.

