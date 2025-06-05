Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Refuse To Stop Making The Game Better As They Tease Another Massive Patch

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1 arrived in December 2023. It seemed like the last major update the open-world RPG would get before CD Projekt Red moved onto other priorities, including a Cyberpunk sequel and The Witcher 4. Instead, the developers released patch 2.2 a year later that included new cars, character customization options, and a bevy of other improvements and bug fixes. Well, it turns out they’re still not finished. In addition to porting Cyberpunk and its Phantom Liberty expansion to Switch 2, a new patch, 2.3, is also coming down the pipeline while rumors speculate about possible new DLC.

“We’re not done yet!” CDPR’s global community director Marcin Momot wrote on X following a recent developer deep-dive into the making of the Switch 2 port. “Stay tuned for more info about the next Cyberpunk 2077 update coming later this month. We’ll start spilling the beans closer to the release of patch 2.3 (that’s its name), so for now, we ask for a bit more patience.” Associate Director Paweł Sasko added, “We have been cooking for you in secret for a bit. As usual, I’m taking care of the update personally and we will communicate more, when it’s ready.”

What could one last major Cyberpunk 2077 update entail? While there are always balance tweaks and bug fixes to be made, including changes that could make Night City and its occasionally finicky NPC inhabitants more natural and immersive feeling, many of the big ticket items, including a working public transportation system, were checked off years ago. Fans still have their dream additions, like a PS5 Pro patch, an FOV slider on console, and a new game plus option. That last one was has been repeatedly shot down given the difficulties of implementing it with Cyberpunk 2077's existing game engine, but hope springs eternal.

Even more tantalizing is the prospect of a new content DLC. Nothing on the scale of Phantom Liberty but maybe a few more bite-sized story missions or character sidequests. Rumors about an upcoming add-on like that have picked up steam following possible hints by CDPR and recent sightings of Cyberpunk quest content on the resume of a developer at Singapore support studio Virtuos. Six mysterious “encrypted” character slots that appeared in a March post on the official Cyberpunk Instagram account also stoked speculation. With Cyberpunk 2077 a launch title on the brand new Switch 2, it wouldn’t be surprising if CDPR also doubles down on some fresh content.

It’ll be a welcome surprise if they do. While Cyberpunk 2 recently officially entered pre-production, it’s likely still many years away from release. Even The Witcher 4 isn’t expected to come out before 2027. The studio shared a glimpse of what the future of its open-world RPG tech looks like in a stunning Unreal Engine 5 demo earlier this week.

