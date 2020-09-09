Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

No More Heroes 3 Delayed Due To Covid-19

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:no more heroes 3
no more heroes 3no more heroesGrasshopper ManufactureSuda 51kotaku core
Illustration for article titled iNo More Heroes 3/i Delayed Due To Covid-19
Illustration: Darick Robertson

No More Heroes 3 was supposed to come out later this year, but an update from developers Grasshopper now says it’ll be sliding into 2021 thanks to, well, all of this.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule”, the statement says, “ causing unforeseen delays in development”.

That’s the bad, if also completely predictable and understandable, news. The good news is that Darick Robertson (The Boys, Transmetropolitan) will be doing some illustration work on the game in the meantime.

There’s no specific timeframe mentioned other than the team are “[shooting] for a 2021 release date”.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

rotothirteen
Roto13

Waiting through delays is part of the No More Heroes experience. The first game was delayed so much a gag about it made it into the game itself.