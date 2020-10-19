Vote 2020 graphic
Kotaku EastJapan

Hatsune Miku Is Helping To Prevent Covid-19 In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:hatsune miku
hatsune mikucovid-19japan
Gif: Hatsune Miku
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Wonder what virtual idol Hatsune Miku is up to? Doing her part to contain covid-19, that’s what.

The character has been appointed as a “Covid-19 Prevention Supporter.” Not sure what the hell that means? The Japanese government has enlisted an array of celebrities, athletes, business people, and one robot to make videos about preventing covid-19.

Here is Miku talking about her new role.

Which seems to be her telling people not to push themselves if they feel unwell and encouraging us to contain the virus.

As Twitter user Mikugerms points out, she will be providing more covid-19 prevention tips and will serve as a supporter until the end of next March. 

Stay safe everyone!

Thanks, Alex for the tip!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

badmuthafugga
BillikenMafia

Come on folks, if the mind behind Minecraft AND Harry Potter wants you to take care, who are you to argue?