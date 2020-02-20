A large Granblue Fantasy Versus tournament in Tokyo has canceled this week’s event over coronavirus concerns. The CDC added Japan to its list of affected countries yesterday but has not enacted warnings apart from practicing usual precautions like avoiding the sick and thorough hand-washing.
