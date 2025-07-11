The Best Jurassic Park Game Is Only $3 Right Now On Steam

Since the first Jurassic Park movie, we’ve received many video games inspired by the original film and its sequels. Most were bad. Some were fine. And a few were really good. And the best of them all, the excellent dinosaur park builder Jurassic World Evolution 2, is only $3 on Steam right now.

Bad news, folks: With a new Jurassic World movie in theaters and a new Jurassic World game landing later this year, I’ve officially contracted dino fever. Please call my family and tell them I love ‘em all very much, but I can’t talk right now because of all the dinosaurs. And luckily, over on Steam, there is a big Jurassic World Evolution 1 and 2 sale happening so other folks suffering from dino fever can find some relief. (In this scenario, dino fever is cured by seeing dinos, I think.)

From today until July 17, you can pick up both Jurassic World 1 and 2

as well as all the DLC for each game at a discounted price on PC. The best deal is definitely Jurassic World Evolution 2, which is normally $60 but is currently on sale for just $3.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | Launch Trailer

At that price, you’d be silly not to pick it up! I’ve put a lot of hours into JWE2, and it’s great. If you like building out pathways and fences in the most efficient way possible, this is your game. But if you hate that stuff, well, don’t worry, you can also just create a giant T-Rex and let her devour all the helpless parkgoers who were stupid enough to visit your fenceless park!

And if you already own Jurassic World Evolution 2, you can pick up some or all of the game’s DLC at a discounted price, too. These DLC packs add new dinosaur species, locations, and missions to the already large park sim.

The original, not-as-good-but-still-fun Jurassic World Evolution is also on sale on Steam until July 17 if you want to revisit it. There’s also a bundle that includes both 1 and 2 as well as the upcoming Jurassic World Evolution 3, which looks to be a bigger and better sequel in every way, featuring more terrain options, dinosaur breeding, baby dinos, and much more. WOW!! I love dinosaurs!! ROAR! Sorry, as you can tell, my dino fever is getting worse. So if you’ll excuse me, I have to go look at some digital velociraptors.

