Jurassic World Rebirth Devours Box Office With Massive Opening Haul

About a year after it was officially unveiled, Jurassic World Rebirth has landed in theaters, and immediately stomped the box office competition. It’s well on its way to being one of 2025's biggest movies.

Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo CC Share Subtitles Off

English Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

On July 7, Variety reported that Jurassic World Rebirth, aka Jurassic Park 7: Jurassic World 4: Rebirth, earned $147 million domestically over its first five days. $91 million of that came from the traditional weekend. The five-day count is a result of the movie opening a few days earlier in the week to capitalize on July 4th. And yes, that $91 million is impressive, but it’s still less than the last three films earned during their opening weekends.

Advertisement

Overseas, Jurassic World Rebirth has been even more successful, bringing in $171 million during the film’s first five days in theaters. That gives Rebirth a monstrous $318 million box office total.

Universal

Released last week, Jurassic World Rebirth is the latest sequel in Universal’s long-running Jurassic Park franchise. However, this time around, the film has a brand new cast of characters, is set in a new location, and includes some new, mutated dinosaur hybrid monsters. After the events of the last Jurassic World trilogy, dinosaurs have mostly died out and are now only found on islands around the equator. A team of mercenaries and a stranded family land on one particular island that has giant dinos, where the plan is to grab their blood to create a powerful new medicine. But things don’t go as planned, and people get eaten.

Advertisement

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, but fans seem to love it. Do they love it enough to help Rebirth hit a billion? Not sure. All of the previous Jurassic World movies hit a billion dollars by the end of their runs. We’ll have to wait and see if Rebirth matches that, but for now, it’s looking pretty likely.

.

