Jurassic World Evolution 3 Trailer Leaks And Reveals Fan-Requested Baby Dinos

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is real and launching later this year, according to a newly leaked trailer which also reveals that baby dinosaurs and more fan-requested features are arriving in the anticipated prehistoric theme park simulator sequel.

GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close

GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close CC Share Subtitles Off

English GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close

On June 6, Jurassic Addict on Twitter spotted and shared images and details from what appears to be a story that accidentally went live on German gaming site GameStar. The story leaked that Jurassic World Evolution 3 will be launching on October 21, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Oddly, no Switch 2 port. The upcoming game is likely to be officially revealed during Summer Game Fest.

Advertisement

Also included in the leaked story was a trailer which has since been pulled from GameStar’s site but has already been uploaded to many places online by fans. Here’s a YouTube version that might be ripped down by the time you read this:

Jurassic World Evolution 3 - Official Teaser Trailer (LEAKED)

And no, your internet connection isn’t crappy. The quality of the leaked trailer is really bad. Still, this trailer provides us with our first look at baby dinos, a highly requested feature that wasn’t in the first two Jurassic World Evolution games.

Advertisement

Jurassic World fans are already digging through the low-quality trailer to spot new features and additions. As mentioned already, baby dinos are now a part of the game. But fans have also spotted improved and advanced terrain tools, new vehicles to drive around in, more customization options, new behaviors, the ability for flying dinosaurs to walk around on the ground, and new ways to tweak your genetically altered dinosaurs before they hatch.

Advertisement

As a big fan of Frontier Development’s Jurassic World Evolution 2 (and its predecessor), I’m excited that we’re getting a new game later this year, and just a few months after Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters in July. Hopefully, you’ll be able to create a wild-looking D-Rex in the game.

Advertisement

.

