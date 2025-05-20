Jurassic World Rebirth's Last Trailer Reveals Super-Cute Backpack Dino

Jurassic World Rebirth’s second and final trailer is here and while it gives us a good look at the big nasty dino stalking our heroes, the only thing I care about is that cute dinosaur hanging out in a backpack. I love that dinosaur now and I’ll protect it with my life.

On May 20, Universal released the final trailer for its upcoming Jurassic sequel, Jurassic World Rebirth aka Jurassic Park 7: Jurassic World 4: Rebirth. In the trailer we get a better look at the new hybrid monstrosity as it seemingly breaks out of Ingen’s lab. We also see what might be another hybrid with wings attack our heroes, too. And for fans of the original Jurassic Park books, this new movie is going to finally recreate the scary T-Rex river sequence.

But whatever, who cares about all of that. What I want to see more of is that adorable dino hanging out in that young girl’s backpack. It looks like a baby triceratops and I love it so much. Hopefully she and her new owner make it off dino island in one piece.

Here’s the full synopsis from Universal:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Garth Edwards (Rogue One, Monsters) and written by OG Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp. The new sequel is set to hit theaters on July 2 and stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

