Every Jurassic Park Movie, Ranked By The Brutality Of The Dinosaur Killings

The Jurassic Park movies (including the Jurassic World movies) are ridiculous examples of human hubris. Dinosaurs are cloned, genetically engineered to be better entertainment attractions, and hunted for sport. But absurdity aside, a few of those films have some surprisingly gruesome deaths, especially for a franchise aimed at family audiences.

An Indominus Rex casually flings a soldier into a tree before ripping through the rest in Jurassic World. A raptor pounces from the shadows to end Dieter Stark’s (Peter Stormare) creepy demise in The Lost World. And who could forget Zara Young’s (Katie McGrath) wildly over-the-top air-and-sea takedown by Pteranodons and a Mosasaurus—still the franchise’s most elaborate (and strangely beautiful) execution. With Jurassic World Rebirth ushering in a new era of dino disasters on July 2, let’s see which of its predecessors captured the imagination and snatched our breaths away best with its deaths.