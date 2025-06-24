Jurassic World Evolution 3 Devs Remove AI-Generated Art After Fans Yell At Them A Lot

When Jurassic World Evolution 3 was announced earlier this month, many fans were disappointed to learn that Frontier Developments was planning to include AI-generated artwork in the park sim. Now, after some “feedback” from fans, the studio is backing down and removing the AI slop.

The upcoming Jurassic World Evolution 3 looks like a big step forward for the dinosaur park builder series, with the franchise finally adding baby dinos after fans had begged for them to be included for many years. As a big fan of the first two games, I was super excited about Evolution 3, and it launches in October, so I don’t even have to wait long to start building dinosaur parks filled with tourists for my hungry prehistoric animals to eat. Then I learned that the game would include AI-generated scientist portraits, as explained in a disclosure on Evolution 3's Steam page, and my excitement deflated quite a lot. Thankfully, that crap is now gone.

On June 24, Frontier Developments posted on the game’s official Steam forums that it was removing the AI slop. GameWatcher reached out to the studio for clarification and received this statement, further confirming the removal of the AI content and explaining that it was because of “some initial feedback.”

We have removed the use of generative AI for scientists portraits in Jurassic World Evolution 3 following some initial feedback. The team are continuing their diligent work on the game and are very much looking forward to launching on 21 October.

I’m guessing “feedback” here was the hundreds of fan messages and posts across the internet complaining about the AI art and threatening to not buy the game if it was left in Jurassic World Evolution 3.

As of June 24, there is no longer an AI art disclosure on the game’s Steam page. Hopefully, that means there isn’t any other AI-generated content buried in the dino park builder and I can enjoy building (and then screwing up) dozens of big Jurassic Parks of my very own when Evolution 3 launches on October 10 on PC, Xbox, and PS5.

