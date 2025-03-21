The Week In Games: A Rebirth, A Remake, And A Remaster
There's A Lot Of Cool Dinosaur Games To Be Excited About

Commentary

There's A Lot Of Cool Dinosaur Games To Be Excited About

Who needs a new Dino Crisis when you have plenty of scary dino games like Jurassic Park Survival

By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled There&#39;s A Lot Of Cool Dinosaur Games To Be Excited About
Image: Annapurna / Jaw Drop / Saber / Universal / Kotaku

A decade ago, in a poorly written post on my terrible old blog that I won’t link to here, I pondered why we didn’t have more dinosaur games. At the time I blamed it on technical limitations and a focus on zombie-filled wastelands, and the lack of good dinosaur games made me really sad. So I’m happy to report that in 2025 we have a bunch of new dinosaur games to get excited about, and not all of them are Jurassic Park-related.

Just yesterday, during the Spring Future Games Show, another new dinosaur game was announced: Deathground, a co-op survival horror game featuring dangerous dinos. And it’s just one of many upcoming games that look to be trying to fill the creepy, Dino Crisis-shaped void that currently exists because Capcom won’t remake or develop a new entry in the franchise.

So let’s take a look at some of the potentially awesome dinosaur games coming to a video game console or PC near you. (Oh and spoilers, but none of the games listed in here have release dates, so who knows how long we’ll have to wait to play them.)

Jurassic Park: Survival

Jurassic Park: Survival

Universal / Saber

Announced back in 2023, Jurassic Park: Survival is an upcoming first-person survival horror game being developed by Saber Interactive. Since its announcement we’ve not heard or seen much else about the project, but we know it’s still in the works. Let’s hope this game is better than Trespasser.

The Lost Wild

The Lost Wild

Annapurna Interactive

Set to be published by Annapurna Interactive, The Lost Wild is also a first-person survival horror game set on a jungle-covered island filled with hungry dinosaurs and abandoned science facilities. The trailers we’ve seen for this upcoming dino game look amazing, and if it plays as well as it looks we might be in for a terrifying treat.

Compound Fracture

Compound Fracture

Iteria Games

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Compound Fracture is a spooky first-person game featuring dinosaurs and dilapidated facilities where questionable science took place. However, unlike the other games on this list, Compound Fracture is designed to look and play more like a 1990s game, complete with some lovely looking low res textures. I’m very excited to see more of this indie game in the future.

Deathground

Deathground

Jaw Drop

This is the most recently announced game on our list and while it has some similarities to the other dinosaur games we’ve looked at, including its FPS perspective and focus on horror, Deathground will support online co-op. Also, the dinosaurs in this upcoming survival horror multiplayer game have feathers. I’ll let you decide how you feel about that.

Paleophage

Paleophage

LogDev

While many of the games on this list are directly inspired by Jurassic Park and its lush tropical jungles, Paleophage is clearly riffing on recent Resident Evil remakes with its more urban setting and third-person camera. That sounds great to me! If this game is half as good as the recent RE4 remake and also has dinosaurs in it, I’ll be perfectly satisfied.

Turok Origins

Turok Origins

Saber / PlayStation

Not every upcoming dinosaur game is a survival horror adventure. Take Turok Origins, which was announced in December 2024 and looks to be a co-op third-person shooter set in the strange prehistoric alien universe of Turok. It’s being developed by the company behind Space Marine 2.

Ferocious

Ferocious

IGN / Tiny Build

Published by TinyBuild, Ferocious is described by its devs as an old-school, action-packed FPS set on a tropical island inhabited by dangerous mercs and even more dangerous dinos. Simple premise, but the game basically looks like Far Cry + dinosaurs and that’s a formula that has me excited to play.

