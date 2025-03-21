There's A Lot Of Cool Dinosaur Games To Be Excited About

A decade ago, in a poorly written post on my terrible old blog that I won’t link to here, I pondered why we didn’t have more dinosaur games. At the time I blamed it on technical limitations and a focus on zombie-filled wastelands, and the lack of good dinosaur games made me really sad. So I’m happy to report that in 2025 we have a bunch of new dinosaur games to get excited about, and not all of them are Jurassic Park-related.

Just yesterday, during the Spring Future Games Show, another new dinosaur game was announced: Deathground, a co-op survival horror game featuring dangerous dinos. And it’s just one of many upcoming games that look to be trying to fill the creepy, Dino Crisis-shaped void that currently exists because Capcom won’t remake or develop a new entry in the franchise.

So let’s take a look at some of the potentially awesome dinosaur games coming to a video game console or PC near you. (Oh and spoilers, but none of the games listed in here have release dates, so who knows how long we’ll have to wait to play them.)