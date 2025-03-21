This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners
9 New Game Reveals You Missed From The Future Spring Showcase

News

The next Steam sensation could be one of these newly announced games

By
Ethan Gach
Art shows new games revealed during the Future Spring Showcase.
Image: Future Game Show Spring Showcase

Spring has arrived and the equinox was marked by a marathon Future Games Showcase that included a bunch of new trailers for upcoming games and expansions. The event also included first-time reveals for previously unannounced games, of which many looked really neat. My personal favorite was a cozily bleak isometric survival crafting game called I Hate This Place.

We are now practically inundated with quarterly showcases and festivals from all the major events and platform holders, and they can’t always be revealing brand new games. So a lot of the 2.5 hour-long Future Games Spring Showcase consisted of reminders of titles that was already announced, but so many continue to look cool, well worth a place on your radar.

That includes Brazilian roguelike ARPG Hell Clock, grimdark sci-fi adventure Industria 2, atmospheric puzzle platformer Bionic Bay, and cyberpunk shooter Metal Eden. Also Crown Gambit, because I love me a good card-based tactical-RPG. A bunch of games also have recent demos out, including the evocative retro pixel-art JRPG Artis Impact.

In the meantime, here are nine games we didn’t know about until they were revealed during yesterday’s showcase.

Lost Rift

Lost Rift

Outriders developer People Can Fly is taking a stab at a mix of the hottest live-service genres around. Lost Rift is a base-building survival shooter that combines PvE coop with PvPvE extraction gameplay. The crudest way I can describe it is mashing together Far Cry, Fortnite, and Rust.

I Hate This Place

I Hate This Place

Based on the Kyle Starks’ comic by the same name, I Hate This Place is about surviving in the woods by collecting resources in the day, and navigating occult horrors at night. What helps set it apart form similar survival crafting loops is the inky art-style and ‘80s analogue horror vibes.

Elsewhere Electric

Elsewhere Electric

Don’t be fooled, Elsewhere Electric is not a van life adventure game. It is instead a co-op first-person exploration game where you solve puzzles in a strange facility. It supports virtual reality headsets and will show each player different things, forcing them to communicate to overcome obstacles.

Shelf Heroes

Shelf Heroes

This one is a bonkers mashup. Shelf Heroes is an FPS with roguelike elements, and card-based perk powerups, and multiplayer co-op. You have to assemble your perfect action figure to take back your home from rogue toys. Risk of Rain 2 meets Toy Story?

Romestead

Romestead

What if you could ponder the Roman Empire from the cozy comfort of a Stardew Valley-like? Romestead looks the part, but will offer less chill with up to eight players battling for dominance across limited resource maps. So maybe less slice-of-life farming sim than Age of Empires clash of civilizations?

The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker

A robot with a gun awakens on an abandoned oil tanker and searches for meaning. The Last Caretaker calls on players to “craft, explore, and battle rogue machines” as they try to bring humanity back from apparent extinction. There’s a choose-your-own-adventure tag on Steam though, so maybe you can decide to leave humans behind in the end.

Frosthaven

Frosthaven

Kickstarted over four years ago, the table-top dark fantasy tactical RPG Frosthaven is getting a video game adaptation. It’ll feature single-player, co-op, and online multiplayer, with a closed beta happening soon, ahead of its Early Access release.

Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores

Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores

Raev is a kingdom builder that blends RPG elements with 4X strategy. You guide a civilization of furries on their way to environmental harmony, architectural beauty, and societal greatness. It’s coming to PC in 2026.

Painkiller

Painkiller

Old-school first-person shooter Painkiller is being revived by Saber Interactive. The Doom-inspired fast-paced gothic gorefest will offer co-op as players battle the fallen angel Azazel and his army of demons using steampunk-looking weapons.

