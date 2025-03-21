9 New Game Reveals You Missed From The Future Spring Showcase

Spring has arrived and the equinox was marked by a marathon Future Games Showcase that included a bunch of new trailers for upcoming games and expansions. The event also included first-time reveals for previously unannounced games, of which many looked really neat. My personal favorite was a cozily bleak isometric survival crafting game called I Hate This Place.



We are now practically inundated with quarterly showcases and festivals from all the major events and platform holders, and they can’t always be revealing brand new games. So a lot of the 2.5 hour-long Future Games Spring Showcase consisted of reminders of titles that was already announced, but so many continue to look cool, well worth a place on your radar.

That includes Brazilian roguelike ARPG Hell Clock, grimdark sci-fi adventure Industria 2, atmospheric puzzle platformer Bionic Bay, and cyberpunk shooter Metal Eden. Also Crown Gambit, because I love me a good card-based tactical-RPG. A bunch of games also have recent demos out, including the evocative retro pixel-art JRPG Artis Impact.

In the meantime, here are nine games we didn’t know about until they were revealed during yesterday’s showcase.