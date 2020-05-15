Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Guilty Gear Strive won’t come out this year after all. The anime fighter has been delayed until early 2021 due to, you guessed it, the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Producer Takeshi Yamanaka said the delay will be used to improve the game based on feedback from the recent closed beta.

