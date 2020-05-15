Guilty Gear Strive won’t come out this year after all. The anime fighter has been delayed until early 2021 due to, you guessed it, the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Producer Takeshi Yamanaka said the delay will be used to improve the game based on feedback from the recent closed beta.
