Screenshot: PlayStation

Voice actor Kenyu Horiuchi, who voices Metal Gear Solid’s Raiden in Japan, has tested positive for covid-19. The 63-year-old is asymptomatic, and thus, not showing signs of a fever or cough. Horiuchi also voiced Ivan Raidenovitch Raikov in the Japanese version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

