Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Anime Movie Tops The Global Box Office

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animedemon slayerjapancovid-19
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Anime Movie Tops The Global Box Office
Screenshot: アニプレックス/YouTube

While movie theaters in the United States are in jeopardy, theaters in Japan just saw their biggest box office weekend ever thanks to the Demon Slayer feature anime.

Advertisement

NHK reports that 3.4 million people saw Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train in theaters in Japan. The movie opened on a Friday, playing on 403 screens, Variety adds. Theaters enforced social distancing, spacing out mask-wearing moviegoers.

In those first three days, the movie raked in $44 million, which was more than the $30 million that Frozen 2 made in Japan during its first three days. The movie did better than any other theatrical motion picture on Earth during this opening weekend.

Advertisement

In comparison, Los Angeles Times reported that there are fears movie theaters could be wiped out during the covid-19 pandemic. According to CNBC, Hollywood studios could move more big-budget films to 2021. 

Demon Slayer debuted as a manga in 2016, selling one hundred million copies and getting a TV anime last year. The Demon Slayer movie will be released in North America next year. Check out the movie’s trailer below:

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Bomberman

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Final Fantasy XIV’s Grand Score Shows Masayoshi Soken Is Every Bit Uematsu’s Equal

Everything You Need To Know About Ghost Of Tsushima's New Update

DISCUSSION

definers
OutlookGmail

Kimetsu no Yaiba was very enjoyable to watch. Haven’t seen the movie yet of course but I trust ufotable has made something that’s worth going to the theaters for.