Zack Zwiezen
Image: Digital Extremes

Due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Digital Extremes has announced that TennoCon 2020 is going all digital. There will be no physical event for fans to attend this year. Plans are still being made for how best to allow Warframe fans to “share in the magic and excitement of TennoCon on July 11.” More details will be announced at a later date.

