Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 4 Cool Games We’re Declaring Independence With

It’s real tough to be proud of one’s American heritage at this moment. But that’s not what we’re here for. Independence is ours to define and right now, as you may have heard, this very site is celebrating a kind of independence day of its own. More on that later, I’m sure.
For now, we turn to video games ahead of the three-day weekend. If you don’t know what to play as the days stretch before you, then you’re in luck as we have a mix of new and older games to check out—including one that you might not have thought to take for a spin, but given that it’s not long for this world, this could be your last chance.