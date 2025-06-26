Which Classes Are Best In Monster Train 2?

At the beginning of every run in Monster Train 2, you have to choose the two best clans to take with you. But with such a wide variety of them, and the ability to mix and match, it’s hard to decide on which ones to bring with you. For our money, these two are the best clans to bring with you on your journey to heaven.
The Luna Coven Scales with Speed
One of the biggest keys to a successful run in Monster Train 2 is to scale your units’ damage and durability to be ready for when the boss attacks. The Luna Coven is the most capable of all the clans at preparing strong units for the endgame. The main mechanic for the Coven is the phases of the moon, which switches between New and Full after every turn, or by playing a card with the Phase effect.
During these different phases, you can get additional effects for both spells and units. One particularly notable one is the Shadeguard, which gains max health and attack for each combat phase that ends in New Moon.
In addition to this mechanic, there are also quite a few ways to gain Conduit, a status that makes your spells more powerful. Combined with the zero ember cost card that starts in your deck, Witchweave, boosting your magic power can be a great way to deal damage and heal your units for free.
The Lazarus League are the Sultans of Sustain
While the Luna Coven are great at building up to deal damage, the mad scientists of the Lazarus League are great at keeping units alive with various effects. Using both equipment and spells, there’s a myriad of ways to keep your team alive.
A particularly powerful one to use is Reanimate. When a unit has Reanimate, the first time it would die, it instead resurrects with 1 health. This combines especially well with units from other clans. For instance, having active stacks of Valor from the Banished in addition to Reanimate can let a unit revive with 1 health, but gain armor shortly after.
In addition to this, there’s plenty of other defensive techniques. You can get Spikes to deal damage back to the attackers who hit you, and Lifesteal to drain health from your enemies and add it to your pool. These defensive effects make the Lazarus League a particularly helpful clan as a secondary clan, as they can complement nearly every other clan in an effective way.
Monster Train 2 is available now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass.