BioWare's Maligned Loot Shooter Anthem Will Go Offline Forever Next Year

BioWare’s doomed looter shooter may have had some neat aesthetics and was a competent-enough action RPG when it wanted to be, but as we all know well by now, it was a complete disaster for the devs and publisher EA. While a planned reboot of the game was canned and everyone who’s played the game has known that the servers would some day shutter, we didn’t know until now when that day would come.

According to a blog post from EA, Anthem will officially shut down on January 12, 2026. Including a FAQ with the blog, EA made it clear that “once the servers go offline, the game will no longer be playable.” So, no, it doesn’t look like Anthem will receive an offline mode update as fellow failed live-service title Redfall did. Anthem will also be delisted from EA Play as of August 15, 2025 (that’s next month, FYI).

As reported by former Kotaku writer Jason Schreier, Anthem’s development was, in short, hell. BioWare’s looter shooter was caught in production limbo for years, and multiple features weren’t even solidified until the last minute. As Schreier wrote in 2019, “it wasn’t even clear what kind of game Anthem was until that E3 demo in June of 2017.” When it was finally released, the game suffered from bugs and unrewarding gameplay loops, and felt like a soulless copy of similar shooters like Warframe or Destiny.

Despite visions among some players that Anthem might make a No Man’s Sky-style comeback, EA eventually pulled the plug on the ambitious 2.0 project it once hoped would revive the struggling shooter. It wasn’t long until copies of the game could be purchased for a mere penny at local GameStops.



While Anthem hasn’t received any content updates and was declared dead long ago, that hasn’t stopped some fans from squeezing what little exists in the game dry over the years. What remains of the community now has a ticking clock for snagging any remaining achievements or cool loot.

