News

12 Years After Launch, GTA V Is Finally Arriving In Two More Countries

This might mean Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch without delay in this part of the world next year

Grand Theft Auto
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 12 Years After Launch, GTA V Is Finally Arriving In Two More Countries
Image: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Grand Theft Auto V was released worldwide in 2013. However, Rockstar’s massively popular open-world crime sim never officially launched in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. That is finally changing later this month, and could be good news for gamers in those countries excited to play Grand Theft Auto 6 next year.

On July 3, the General Authority of Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia posted on Twitter that GTA V and Grand Theft Auto Online had both been officially rated by the organization. Both games will be available to buy and play in Saudi Arabia on July 17. The official PlayStation Middle East account also confirmed that GTA V and GTA Online would launch on the same day in the UAE.

“Enjoy the experience of the famous game Grand Theft Auto V & Grand Theft Auto Online, rated 21 and above,” posted the account, according to Google Translate. The 21+ rating is higher than those the game has received in most other countries and is roughly (but not exactly) equivalent to the ESRB’s AO (Adults Only) rating.

Still, it means that for the first time ever, gamers of appropriate age will be able to officially purchase GTA V and its online multiplayer spin-off in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in about two weeks.

Previously, players in these countries had to use workarounds, like importing physical copies of Grand Theft Auto V from other countries or creating fake accounts located in different regions for digital storefronts. Now, the full GTA V experience will be available without players having to jump through such hoops.

For gamers in this part of the world, this news is also exciting because it might be a good sign that Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t be delayed for years in the region due to rating classification issues. It might even launch in May 2026, like it’s set to everywhere else, following a delay earlier this year.