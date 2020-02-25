The SNK World Championship in Japan has been postponed indefinitely over coronavirus concerns. This event, which would have capped off months of Samurai Shodown and King of Fighters XIV competition, was originally scheduled for late March. The CDC recently placed Japan on ’Alert’ in response to the disease’s spread.
The SNK World Championship in Japan has been postponed indefinitely over coronavirus concerns. This event, which would have capped off months of Samurai Shodown and King of Fighters XIV competition, was originally scheduled for late March. The CDC recently placed Japan on ’Alert’ in response to the disease’s spread.