Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Last Of Us Online Game Dev Launching New Studio In Japan

Game director Vinit Agarwal left Naughty Dog earlier this year

The Last of Us
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Concept art shows The Last Of Us Online.
Image: Sony

Game director Vinit Agarwal was working on The Last Of Us Online multiplayer before it was canceled in December 2023. He left developer Naughty Dog earlier this year, and on Tuesday 8 July announced on social media that he’s launching a new game studio in Japan.

Suggested Reading

The Best Uses Of Rewind In Mario Kart World
The 5 Best Rooms To Use The Axe On In Blue Prince
How To Warp Directly To Lies Of P's DLC, Overture
How Alan Wake 2 Builds Upon The 'Remedy-Verse'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Best Uses Of Rewind In Mario Kart World
The 5 Best Rooms To Use The Axe On In Blue Prince
How To Warp Directly To Lies Of P's DLC, Overture
How Alan Wake 2 Builds Upon The 'Remedy-Verse'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Couple of life updates: Moving to Japan tomorrow,” he wrote on X. “Also forming a game studio—more on that soon!” Agarwal was previously with the Sony PlayStation studio for a decade working on Uncharted, The Last of Us, and eventually the canceled live-service project The Last of Us Online. It’s not yet clear if his new game will be multiplayer or affiliated with Sony in any way.

Advertisement

Related Content

Uncharted 2's Co-Director Also Noticed That Mission: Impossible Train Scene
Neil Druckmann Takes Over Naughty Dog After Co-President Of 19 Years Retires

Related Content

Uncharted 2's Co-Director Also Noticed That Mission: Impossible Train Scene
Neil Druckmann Takes Over Naughty Dog After Co-President Of 19 Years Retires

“Today’s my last day Naughty Dog,” he wrote back in January of this year. “Grateful for my decade there, but I’ve decided to pursue a new adventure, to make something of my own. Excited to share more eventually! I’ve learned an incredible amount from my brilliant colleagues at ND, and through the mentorship of many, including Robert Cogburn, Erin Daly, Bruce Straley, Neil Druckmann and Evan Wells. It has been a life defining experience that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career. Here’s to the next chapter.”

Advertisement

Of the five Naughty Dog veterans mentioned, only Druckmann now remains, becoming the single head of the studio after co-president Evan Wells departed in 2023 (Daly left late last year to join Meta). The studio is currently working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, with Druckmann recently announcing he won’t be working on season three of HBO’s The Last of Us TV show adaptation to focus on the project. At least one other game is also currently in development at Naughty Dog, with some speculating it might be a return to the Uncharted universe.

Advertisement

It sounded like The Last Of Us Online was shaping up to be another big game from the studio, but it was canceled in December 2023, with Naughty Dog writing in a statement that it had made the decision to focus its efforts solely on single-player games once it had become clear “we’d have to put all our studio resources behind supporting post launch content for years to come.” In addition to Agarwal, the project was also led by Joe Pettinati, who also left Naughty Dog earlier this year, and Anthony Newman, who remains head of production at the studio.

.