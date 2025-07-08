You Can Unlock Bam Margera In THPS 3+4 Without Even Skating

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is now available...for people who paid extra and bought the deluxe edition. Advanced access strikes again! But if you do have the game early, you might want to unlock Bam Margera, who returns to the franchise after a long absence. And, good news: It’s very easy and fast to unlock the former Jackass member and famous skater.

Seriously, it’s incredibly simple to unlock Bam in the new THPS 3+4 remake collection. If you don’t count the time it takes to wait for the game to boot up, you can likely unlock him in about three minutes and without even skating at all.

How to quickly unlock Bam Margera in THPS 3+4

All you need to do is head over to the character select screen, click on one of the bottom boxes that contains a plus icon instead of a face, and create a character. You don’t even have to change any of the details, like the character’s name or hometown. Just mash through that screen. Doing so will complete a challenge.

Next, hop over to the challenge menu and look for an exclamation mark indicating a completed challenge. Open up that marked challenge and claim your reward of $5,000 in-game dollars. Then just shoot over to the shop menu and visit the “Secrets” section to find Bam Margera. He costs $5,000 to unlock, and if you’ve created a character—like I told you to—you’ll have all the money you need to buy Bam.

Now he’s a playable skater in your game and you can play all of THPS 3+4 as West Chester’s famous jackass.

I find it very interesting that the game locks Bam behind such a relatively small amount of money and makes it so that most players will quickly stumble into $5,000 early on. Even the reward text for creating a character seems to reference the skater, telling players not to spend it all in one place, before teasing that maybe they should do that.

If I were a conspiratorial person, I’d ponder this scenario: Tony Hawk reportedly pushed for Bam Margera to be added to the game very late in the process. That could have meant it was tricky to add him to the full roster, so they added him as a secret character, but they really wanted people to be able to play as him. It’s been nearly two decades since Bam was in a Tony Hawk game! So the devs set his price to something pretty low and made it easy to unlock him within minutes of booting the game, effectively making him a playable character right from the moment you start.



Regardless, you’ve probably stopped reading this blog ages ago because you went to unlock him. So I’ll just keep thinking about this grand conspiracy alone.

