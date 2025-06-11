The Villain From Tony Hawk's Underground Is In THPS 3+4

Players will be able to find a classic skater villain in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 when it launches in July on consoles and PC. And they’ll once again be able to defeat the asshole who first appeared back in Tony Hawk’s Undeground.

In a recent video from Jeff Gertsmann, as spotted by VGC, he was able to play and stream an early build of THPS 3+4 and also showcase some b-roll footage of the game from Activision. THPS 3+4 is a full remake of the PS2-era games Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4, complete with new levels, improved visuals, and more. And it was in this video that Gertsmann revealed that Eric Sparrow from Tony Hawk’s Underground makes an appearance in Waterpark, which is one of the remake’s new levels.

Here’s Bam Margera (And Eric Sparrow?) in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Sparrow, sporting a new look, can be found in the waterpark-themed level and is part of an objective titled “Get Back at Eric Sparrow.” When touched, he will push the player and yell at them in a voice that sounds a lot like how he sounded in the OG PS2 game. Sadly, the build Gerstmann was playing didn’t let him actually complete the mission, so we aren’t sure yet how the player will “get back” at the THUG villain. It might involve grinding a piece of the map to knock over a large bucket filled with water above Sparrow.

If you’ve never played THUG, then it’s just a random and odd challenge in a level filled with other things to do. If you have played THUG, you’ll remember Sparrow is a real asshole who screwed you over and betrayed you in that game’s campaign.

So, is this a tease that Activision and Iron Galaxy have plans to develop a full remake of Tony Hawk’s Underground? Many fans of the series want that to happen. Even Tony Hawk himself has said he’d love a remake of THUG.

“I always have aspirations,” Hawk told ScreenRant in May. “It’s not up to me generally. I’ll campaign all I can, but I’m working with a much bigger company that’s a lot smarter than me.”

It’s also possible that while developing a brand new level in THPS 3+4, Iron Galaxy decided to pay tribute to a fan favorite game in the series with a cheeky little cameo. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

